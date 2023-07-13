Australian shares to open higher; NZ closed

July 14 (Reuters) - Australian shares are poised to open higher on Friday, after data showing U.S. producer prices barely rose in June strengthened bets that the Federal Reserve is close to the end of its rate-hiking cycle.

The local share price index futures rose 0.5%, a 3.9-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 1.6% on Thursday.

Markets in New Zealand were closed for a public holiday.

