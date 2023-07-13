News & Insights

Australian shares to open higher; NZ closed

Credit: REUTERS/© David Gray / Reuters

July 13, 2023 — 06:33 pm EDT

Written by Reuters ->

July 14 (Reuters) - Australian shares are poised to open higher on Friday, after data showing U.S. producer prices barely rose in June strengthened bets that the Federal Reserve is close to the end of its rate-hiking cycle.

The local share price index futures rose 0.5%, a 3.9-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 1.6% on Thursday.

Markets in New Zealand were closed for a public holiday.

(Reporting by John Biju in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler) ((john.biju@thomsonreuters.com)) ((For more information on DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary [RESF/US] Wall Street Week Ahead [.N/O] Global Economy Week Ahead [DATA/] ................................................................ For latest top breaking news across all markets

[NEWS1])) Keywords: AUSTRALIA STOCKS/MORNING

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.