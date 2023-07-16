Australian shares to open flat, NZ falls

July 17 (Reuters) - Australian shares are likely to open flat on Monday as caution prevailed ahead of the central bank's minutes of its July policy meeting due on Tuesday which will provide further clues on the trajectory of interest rates in the country.

The local share price index futures fell 0.03%, a 39.1-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.8% on Friday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was down 0.2% at 11,985.81 points in early trade. (Reporting by John Biju in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler) ((john.biju@thomsonreuters.com)) ((For more information on DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary [RESF/US] Wall Street Week Ahead [.N/O] Global Economy Week Ahead [DATA/] ................................................................ For latest top breaking news across all markets

[NEWS1])) Keywords: AUSTRALIA STOCKS/MORNING

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.