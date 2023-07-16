News & Insights

Australian shares to open flat, NZ falls

Credit: REUTERS/© David Gray / Reuters

July 16, 2023 — 06:38 pm EDT

Written by Reuters ->

July 17 (Reuters) - Australian shares are likely to open flat on Monday as caution prevailed ahead of the central bank's minutes of its July policy meeting due on Tuesday which will provide further clues on the trajectory of interest rates in the country.

The local share price index futures fell 0.03%, a 39.1-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.8% on Friday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was down 0.2% at 11,985.81 points in early trade. (Reporting by John Biju in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler) ((john.biju@thomsonreuters.com)) ((For more information on DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary [RESF/US] Wall Street Week Ahead [.N/O] Global Economy Week Ahead [DATA/] ................................................................ For latest top breaking news across all markets

[NEWS1])) Keywords: AUSTRALIA STOCKS/MORNING

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.