Australian shares to fall at open, NZ down

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open lower on Monday, possibly chasing a drag on Wall Street after data in U.S. indicated a slowing but strong labor market, though a rise in commodity prices could help cap losses.

The local share price index futures fell 0.2%, a 71.3-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.2% higher to 7,325.3 points on Friday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.2% to 11,913.56-points during early trade.

(Reporting by Nausheen Thusoo in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

