Australian shares to edge lower at open, NZ slips

March 1 (Reuters) - Australian shares are poised to open lower on Wednesday, following weak cues from Wall Street overnight and cautious sentiment on the prospects of further interest rate hikes, with investors awaiting the local GDP data later in the day.

The local share price index futures fell 0.3%, an 81.4-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.5% on Tuesday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was down 0.03% in early trade.

(Reporting by John Biju in Bengaluru; Editing by Chris Reese)

