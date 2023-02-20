Australian shares tick up as banks rally; Fed rate hike fears linger

By John Biju

Feb 20 (Reuters) - Australian shares inched up on Monday, led by a rally in banking stocks which was largely offset by losses in the real estate and energy sectors, as investors remained cautious ahead of minutes from the latest Federal Reserve meeting.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO closed up 0.1% at 7,351.50 points. The benchmark fell 1.2% last week.

Data released last week, which pointed to a still-tight labour market, sticky inflation, robust retail sales growth and higher monthly producer prices have raised bets that the Fed will continue to hike interest rates.

Mining stocks .AXMM edged higher, with BHP Group and Rio Tinto adding 1.0% and 0.7%, respectively. The earnings for both companies are scheduled for later this week.

Financial stocks .AXFJ climbed 0.9% as the so-called "Big Four" banks added between 0.3% and 1.5%. The sub-index declined 4.3% last week.

Shares in Bendigo And Adelaide Bank BEN.AX closed up 1.9% after posting higher cash earnings for the half year.

"We're seeing some value start to emerge in the banking sector after seeing a relatively big stumble last week," said Henry Jennings, Senior Analyst and portfolio manager at Marcustoday Financial Newsletter.

In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 slipped 2.05% to 11,896.05 points, recording their worst session since June 14, 2022. The country is still reeling from the effects of Cyclone Gabrielle.

The country's central bank is set to announce its rate decision later this week.

"Inflation pressures are still intense, so it would be a real shock to the markets if it was to keep the OCR (overnight cash rate) on hold (at 50 basis points) at this meeting," said Christina Leung, principal economist at New Zealand Institute of Economic Research.

Dairy firm A2 Milk Co ATM.NZ fell 7.4% after warning of increased distribution costs in fiscal 2023.

Back in Sydney, Bluescope Steel Ltd BSL.AXwarned its second-half underlying earnings before interest and tax could nearly halve sequentially, sending its shares down 10%.

Poultry producer Inghams Group Ltd ING.AX led gains on the ASX 200, settling up 11.7% after the stock was upgraded by Macquarie.

(Reporting by John Biju in Bengaluru; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil)

