Australian shares tepid as rate-hike bets dampen sentiment

By Mehr Bedi

April 20 (Reuters) - Australian shares struggled for direction on Thursday, as mining and gold stocks offset gains from financials, with investors eyeing cues from global central banks on monetary policies amid a high inflation environment.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO closed flat at 7,362.20 points. The benchmark ended 0.1% higher on Wednesday.

Expectations for more hikes from central banks pushed yields higher after Britain reported a slight decline in inflation in March, but remained the only country in western Europe in double-digits.

Earlier this week, minutes from the Reserve Bank of Australia's April 4 policy meeting revealed the decision not to hike was a close call, with the board considering further tightening in May if inflation and demand failed to cool.

"The hawkish tone in the minutes has the Australian interest rate currently pricing in a 25% chance of a 25 basis point rate hike to 3.85% at the next RBA Board meeting in May," said Tony Sycamore, analyst at IG Securities.

Miners .AXMM were the top laggards on the benchmark due to a fall in iron-ore prices overnight. IRONORE/

Mining behemoths BHP Group BHP.AX and Fortescue Metals Group FMG.AX fell 2.5% and 1.1%, respectively.

Rio Tinto RIO.AX dropped more than 2% after the world's largest iron-ore producer flagged inflationary worries despite a record Pilbara shipments quarter.

Gold stocks .AXGD also fell 1.8% after bullion lost its shine after U.S. yields rose. GOL/

Financials .AXFJ rose 1.3%, with all of the "Big Four" banks closing in the green.

Across the Tasman Sea, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 fell 0.3% to finish the session at 11,879.68 points.

New Zealand's consumer inflation came in lower than expectations in the first quarter but remained near historic highs, reinforcing market bets of another interest rate hike in May.

"Interest rates will need to remain high for some time yet, and the RBNZ is likely to maintain a hawkish stance in order to avoid an unwanted drop in borrowing rates," said Satish Ranchhod, Senior Economist at Westpac NZ said.

(Reporting by Mehr Bedi in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh Venkateshwaran)

((Mehr.bedi@thomsonreuters.com))

