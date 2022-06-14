Australian shares suffer worst drop in 2 years, confirm correction

By Archishma Iyer

June 14 (Reuters) - Australian shares confirmed a correction on Tuesday with their biggest fall in more than two years, dragged lower by growing concerns of interest rate hikes leading to a global recession.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO closed about 3.6% lower at 6,686 points, its lowest level since Feb. 26, 2021. The benchmark is down more than 12% from its peak scaled this year, which confirms the market's correction territory.

All eyes are now on the outcome of the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy meeting on Wednesday, where investors are expecting a 75 basis point rate increase.

A red-hot U.S. inflation reading last week has increased concerns that possible hefty rate hikes by the Fed could trigger a recession in the world's largest economy, weighing heavily on Wall Street's main indexes overnight. NMKTS/GLOB

That also dragged the Australian benchmark lower on Tuesday, with losses seen across most sub-indexes.

"It is going to be a long climb out and markets will be cautious going forward," Henry Jennings, a senior analyst at Marcustoday Financial Newsletter said.

Among individual sectors and shares, Zip Co Ltd ZIP.AX and ASX-listed shares of Block Inc SQ2.AX led losses on the benchmark, shedding about 16% and 15% each. The technology sub-index .AXIJ hit a six-week low.

Miners .AXMM dropped as much as 6.8% to a near one-month low, as iron ore prices weakened after new COVID-19 outbreaks fuelled worries of renewed lockdowns in China, diluting demand in the world's largest steel producer. IRONORE/

Heavyweights BHP BHP.AX, Rio Tinto RIO.AX and Fortescue Metals FMG.AX fell between 4.2% and 8.5%.

"It seems as if fresh COVID-19 outbreaks in China have clouded the earnings outlook for Australian miners, who mostly export to the country," said Kalkine Group CEO Kunal Sawhney.

Financials .AXFJ gave up about 3.7%, hitting a more than four-month low, with the "Big Four" banks sliding 2.7%-5.2%.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 .NZ50 closed 2.9% lower at 10,635.41, its lowest since May 7.

