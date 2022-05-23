Australian shares subdued as tech, healthcare offset mining gains

May 24 (Reuters) - Australian shares were little changed in choppy trade on Tuesday, as technology stocks and export-focussed healthcare companies countered gains in mining and banking stocks.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO was down just 0.1% at 7,144.60 by 0034 GMT.

In global equities, stocks rallied after the European Central Bank said it was likely to lift its deposit rate out of negative territory by September. The MSCI all-country world index .MIWD00000PUS gained 1.5%, Japan's Nikkei .N225 shed 0.2% and S&P 500 E-minis futures EScv1 slid 0.7%. MKTS/GLOB

The Australian metals and mining index .AXMM rose 0.8% in its third straight day of gains, as benchmark iron ore futures soared in China on Monday. IRONORE/

Sector heavyweights Rio Tinto RIO.AX, BHP Group BHP.AX and Fortescue Metals Group FMG.AX gained 0.6%-1.6%.

Financials .AXFJ added 0.3%. The country's four largest lenders rose between 0.4% and 1.0%.

Energy stocks .AXEJ advanced 0.1%, following a rise in Brent crude LCOc1 futures. O/R

Australia's gas producers Woodside Energy WPL.AX and Santos STO.AX were up 0.9% and 0.2%, respectively.

Domestic technology stocks .AXIJ, meanwhile, lost 2.6%. ASX-listed Block SQ2.AX and investment services provider Computershare CPU.AX slid 5.3% and 1.1%, respectively.

Healthcare stocks .AXHJ dropped 0.5% as the dollar fell broadly after already selling off last week. FRX/

Biopharmaceutical firm CSL CSL.AX fell as much as 0.9%, its second straight session of losses.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 was down 0.4% at 11,266.91. Data showed that the country's retail sales volumes fell in the first quarter.

(Reporting by Upasana Singh; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((Upasana.Singh@thomsonreuters.com))

