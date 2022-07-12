Australian shares subdued as investors await U.S. inflation data

By Upasana Singh

July 12 (Reuters) - Australian shares were muted on Tuesday, after losses in miners offset strength in bank stocks, as investors awaited U.S. economic data this week for clues on the Federal Reserve's stance on monetary policy.

The S&P/ASX 200 .AXJO closed 0.1% higher at 6,606.30 points. The benchmark fell 1.1% on Monday.

The Australian market is being influenced by macroeconomic data right now, so I think the market is going to be treading water until we get some more news this week, said Brad Smoling, managing director at Smoling Stockbroking.

U.S. consumer price index data for June is due on Wednesday and June retail sales data is expected on Friday.

The data should provide clues on the outcome of the Federal Reserve's upcoming policy meeting, where a 75 basis point (bps) interest rate hike is expected.

Rate-sensitive financial stocks .AXFJ advanced 0.7%, with the "Big Four" banks—Commonwealth Bank of Australia CBA.AX, National Australia Bank NAB.AX, Westpac Banking Corp WBC.AX and Australia and New Zealand Banking Group ANZ.AX—up between 0.1% and 1.4%.

Healthcare stocks .AXHJ, which are export focused, gained 1.1% as the dollar hit a two-decade peak. CSL Ltd CSL.AX hit a six-month high, adding 1.7%. FRX/

On the downside, miners .AXMM dropped 1.4% as persistent concerns about weak demand in top steel producer China hurt iron ore prices. IRONORE/

Lithium miners, including Leo Lithium LLL.AX, Ioneer Ltd INR.AX and Core Lithium CXO.AX, were among the sub-index's top decliners.

Sector majors BHP BHP.AX and Fortescue Metals Group FMG.AX declined 1.2% and 0.2%, respectively, while rival Rio Tinto RIO.AX was up 0.1%.

Domestic data on the day showed consumer sentiment slid to pandemic lows in July amid surging cost of living and rising interest rates.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 .NZ50 ended flat at 11,103.39 points, a day before its central bank is widely expected to raise rates by another 50 bps.

Maybank analysts expect a further four 50 bps hikes from the Reserve Bank of New Zealand this year.

(Reporting by Upasana Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

((Upasana.Singh@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.