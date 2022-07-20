WDS

Australian shares stuck in tight range, resources top drag

Contributor
Archishma Iyer Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DAVID GRAY

Australian shares traded in a tight range on Thursday, as losses in resources stocks countered gains in financial and technology names, while Link Administration jumped after saying it would recommend Dye & Durham's revised $1.7 billion takeover offer.

July 21 (Reuters) - Australian shares traded in a tight range on Thursday, as losses in resources stocks countered gains in financial and technology names, while Link Administration jumped after saying it would recommend Dye & Durham's revised $1.7 billion takeover offer.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO rose about 0.1% to 6,763.2 by 0100 GMT after closing 1.7% higher on Wednesday.

Energy stocks .AXEJ led the laggards, trading 1.3% lower as oil prices fell for a second straight session after U.S. government data showed tepid gasoline demand during the peak summer driving season. O/R

Woodside Energy WDS.AX and Santos STO.AX dipped 2.4% and 0.4%, respectively, even after reporting a jump in quarterly revenues.

Miners .AXMM fell 0.4% as iron ore prices in China tumbled due to sustained weak demand for the steel-making ingredient. IRONORE/

Index heavyweights Rio Tinto RIO.AX, Fortescue Metals Group FMG.AX and BHP Group BHP.AX dropped between 0.4% and 1.8%.

Technology stocks .AXIJ firmed 2.6% after a strong Nasdaq .IXIC session overnight. Xero Ltd XRO.AX and Computershare Ltd CPU.AX gained 2.6% and 0.3%, respectively.

Financials .AXFJ advanced about 0.2%, with three of the "big four" banks rising about 0.3% each.

Shares of Link LNK.AX rose 8.9% after the share registry company said it would recommend Canada's Dye & Durham's DND.TO revised A$4.81 per share offer.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 rose 0.7% to 11,283.9.

(Reporting by Archishma Iyer; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Archishma.Iyer@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

WDS RIO BHP

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters