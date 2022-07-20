Australian shares stuck in tight range, resources top drag

July 21 (Reuters) - Australian shares traded in a tight range on Thursday, as losses in resources stocks countered gains in financial and technology names, while Link Administration jumped after saying it would recommend Dye & Durham's revised $1.7 billion takeover offer.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO rose about 0.1% to 6,763.2 by 0100 GMT after closing 1.7% higher on Wednesday.

Energy stocks .AXEJ led the laggards, trading 1.3% lower as oil prices fell for a second straight session after U.S. government data showed tepid gasoline demand during the peak summer driving season. O/R

Woodside Energy WDS.AX and Santos STO.AX dipped 2.4% and 0.4%, respectively, even after reporting a jump in quarterly revenues.

Miners .AXMM fell 0.4% as iron ore prices in China tumbled due to sustained weak demand for the steel-making ingredient. IRONORE/

Index heavyweights Rio Tinto RIO.AX, Fortescue Metals Group FMG.AX and BHP Group BHP.AX dropped between 0.4% and 1.8%.

Technology stocks .AXIJ firmed 2.6% after a strong Nasdaq .IXIC session overnight. Xero Ltd XRO.AX and Computershare Ltd CPU.AX gained 2.6% and 0.3%, respectively.

Financials .AXFJ advanced about 0.2%, with three of the "big four" banks rising about 0.3% each.

Shares of Link LNK.AX rose 8.9% after the share registry company said it would recommend Canada's Dye & Durham's DND.TO revised A$4.81 per share offer.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 rose 0.7% to 11,283.9.

(Reporting by Archishma Iyer; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Archishma.Iyer@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.