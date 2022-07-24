Australian shares struggle for direction, tech top drag

July 25 (Reuters) - Australian shares struggled for momentum on Monday, as gains in miners on the back of firm commodity prices countered losses in technology and financial stocks.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO rose 0.09% to 6,789.10, as of 0107 GMT, after adding 2.8% last week in its best week since mid-March.

The U.S. Federal Reserve is expected to deliver another 75-basis point interest rate hike later this week as it looks to tackle stubbornly high inflation, keeping global risk sentiment in check.

Among global markets, Japan's Nikkei .N225 was down 0.34%, while S&P 500 E-minis futures EScv1 were down 0.04%.

In Australia, miners .AXMM gained 0.7%, with sector majors BHP Group BHP.AX, Rio Tinto RIO.AX and Fortescue Metals Group FMG.AX adding between 0.5% and 1.9%.

Iron ore prices rose on Friday as falling steel inventories in the world's biggest steel producer, China, indicated replenishment-driven demand. IRONORE/

Diversified miner South 32 S32.AX jumped as much as 2.5% after posting a rise in fourth-quarter metallurgical output from its flagship Illawarra project in New South Wales.

Technology stocks .AXJO were the top drag, shedding more than 1% after major Wall Street indexes closed lower on Friday. Australia-listed shares of Block Inc SQ2.AX fell 3%, while Xero Ltd XRO.AX slipped 1.3%.

Financials .AXFJ edged lower, with three of the four so-called "big four" banks trading in negative territory.

Gold stocks .AXGD eased 0.1%, while energy stocks .AXEJ dipped 0.8%. Newcrest Mining NCM.AX, Australia's largest yellow metal miner, and heavyweight oil major Woodside Energy Group WDS.AX fell 0.9% and 0.7%, respectively.

In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 rose 0.01% to 11,264.61.

