Australian shares steady as cenbank seen less hawkish on future rates

By Archishma Iyer

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Australian shares recouped from early losses to end steady on Tuesday after the country's central bank tempered its stance on aggressive interest rate hikes, while weak performances in commodities capped risk sentiment.

The S&P/ASX 200 .AXJO held its ground at 6,998.1 points. The benchmark closed 0.7% higher at 6993.0 points on Monday.

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) raised key cash rates by 50 basis points to 1.85% for the third straight time, in tandem with Reuters poll, but adopted a lesser-hawkish guidance as it forecast a slowdown in the economy.

"The RBA will most probably be on a wait-and-watch mode before making big rate hikes to see the impact of previous increases so that the economy does not slip into a recession," said Kunal Sawnhey, chief executive officer at Kalkine Group.

Financials .AXFJ traded higher, with three of the "Big Four" banks gaining between 0.3% and 1.2%.

The RBA statement was not as hawkish as anticipated and the lower growth forecasts indicate that the bank is aware of drags to the economy, said Kerry Craig, global market strategist at J.P. Morgan.

Technology stocks .AXIJ gained nearly 1%, with Xero Ltd XRO.AX and Computershare Ltd CPU.AX climbing 1.1% and 0.3%, respectively.

Shares of A2 Milk ATM.NZ surged more than 12% after a media report that an approval for the company to sell baby formula in the United States was imminent. Trading was later halted, while A2 dismissed the report.

Miners .AXMM were the main laggards, dropping as much as 2%, on prospects of additional steel production cuts in China as inclement weather conditions in Asia's largest economy hit construction activity. IRONORE/

Energy stocks followed suit, slipping 0.9%, as they tracked lower Brent crude prices in Asian trade. O/R

Index heavyweights Woodside Energy WDS.AX and Santos STO.AX fell 0.8% and 1.9%, respectively.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 .NZ50 closed flat at 11,532.5 points.

(Reporting by Archishma Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((Archishma.Iyer@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.