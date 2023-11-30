Australian shares start month on backfoot; banks, techs weigh

Dec 1 (Reuters) - Australian shares snapped a three-day winning streak to drop on Friday, pulled down by financials and technology stocks, as traders gauged uncertainty over future interest rate cuts by the U.S. Federal Reserve.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO was down 0.6% points at 7,043, as of 2359 GMT, after closing 0.7% higher on Thursday. The benchmark lost 0.5% last month.

U.S. Fed officials have so far provided mixed messages on monetary policy, with few wondering if the rates were sufficiently restricted to restore price stability. MKTS/GLOB

On the domestic bourse, rate-sensitive financial stocks .AXFJ fell 0.7%, and the "Big Four" banks slid between 0.4% and 0.6%.

The sub-index, however, was set to close the week higher on optimism around lower interest rates from domestic and U.S. central banks as inflationary pressures eased.

Information technology stocks .AXIJ were the worst hit, slumping nearly 2% to mark their biggest intraday loss since Nov. 9.

Sector majors Xero XRO.AX fell 3% and Wisetech Global WTC.AX lost 1.7%.

Energy stocks .AXEJ also edged lower, with Origin Energy ORG.AX dropping 0.6%.

Origin said its LNG vessel, which had lost power on Tuesday and was stuck at the Australia Pacific LNG (APLNG) facility, has departed.

Heavyweights Woodside Energy WDS.AX plunged 1% while Santos STO.AX edged 0.7% lower.

Shares of healthcare .AXHJ companies, real estate .AXRE and gold .AXGD inched lower between 0.2% and 0.6%.

Separately, Coles Group COL.AX fell nearly 1% even as Australia's competition regulator gave consent to the retailer's proposed acquisition of two milk processing plants from dairy processor Saputo.

Across the Tasman sea, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 was flat at 11,343.5, but on track to close higher for a fifth straght week, if gains hold.

Central bank deputy governor on Friday warned that persistently high core inflation "left little room for error" around monetary policy.

(Reporting by Poonam Behura in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((Poonam.Behura@thomsonreuters.com))

