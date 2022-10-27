Australian shares snap winning streak as gold, miners tumble

BHP

Australian shares fell on Friday to snap a four-day winning streak, dragged down by lacklustre performances among miners and gold stocks following weak prices of their underlying assets, although the benchmark was poised to gain about 2% for the week.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO was down 0.5% at 6,811.70 points, as of 0002 GMT. The benchmark index closed 0.5% higher on Thursday.

Miners .AXMM slipped 2.9% as iron ore prices widened losses overnight due to slumping industrial profit and fresh COVID-19 lockdowns in top steel producer China. The mining sub-index was set to mark its worst session in more than a month, if losses hold. IRONORE/

The mining trio BHP Group BHP.AX, Rio Tinto RIO.AX and Fortescue Metals Group FMG.AX tumbled between 2.9% and 5.2%.

Gold stocks .AXGD tracked bullion prices lower and dropped 2%. However, the sub-index was on track for a weekly gain of 6.9%. GOL/

Heavyweights Newcrest Mining NCM.AX and Northern Star Resources NST.AX retreated 1.4% and 1.2%, respectively.

Technology stocks .AXIJ tracked their Wall Street peers lower to drop nearly 2%. ASX-listed shares of Block SQ2.AX and software maker Xero XRO.AX were down 1% and 2.8%, respectively. .N

On the upside, financials .AXFJ advanced 0.6%, with three of the country's largest lenders rising between 0.1% and 0.7%.

Shares of Macquarie Group MQG.AX gained 2.6% following the financial conglomerate's forecast of higher short-term income from its commodities trading business, after the unit tapped volatile oil and gas prices to boost profit in the first half.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 rose 0.2% to 11,121.76 points. Data showed that the country's consumer confidence remained unchanged in October.

