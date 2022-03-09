Australian shares snap three days of falls, banks and tech lead rebound

By Upasana Singh

March 9 (Reuters) - Australian shares snapped three straight sessions of losses on Wednesday, with banks and technology stocks leading the rebound in broad-based buying, as investors assessed the impact of a worsening conflict in Ukraine.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO closed 1% higher at 7,053.00, marking its best day since Feb. 16.

Market sentiment also got a boost from Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Philip Lowe stressing that the central bank had scope to be patient on hiking interest rates and that a move might be in order later this year.

The financial sub-index .AXFJ was the top advancer, rising 1.5% in its best session in a month, as investors sought value after recent selling. The "Big Four" banks rose between 1.1% and 1.9%.

Technology stocks .AXIJ jumped 3.2%, marking their first session of rise in five. Novonix NVX.AX and WiseTech Global WTC.AX were among the top gainers, jumping 8.3% and 6.4%, respectively.

The United States on Tuesday imposed an immediate ban on Russian oil and other energy imports in retaliation for the invasion of Ukraine, adding to sweeping U.S. and European sanctions imposed on Moscow. MKTS/GLOB

This gave sky-high oil prices a further boost on Wednesday, with Brent crude futures climbing 1.7% to $130.15 a barrel in early Asia trade. O/R

Meanwhile, base metals soared further, though Chinese stainless steel futures pulled back on uncertainties caused by nickel prices more than doubling on Tuesday. MET/LIRONORE/

The Australian mining index .AXMM added 0.6% following a 3.6% drop in the previous session, with Fortescue Metals Group FMG.AX up 0.9%, while Rio Tinto RIO.AX fell 0.5% and capped gains.

Gold stocks .AXGD rose 1.8% to their highest since mid-June last year after bullion prices firmed overnight. GOL/

Sector heavyweights Northern Star Resources NST.AX and Newcrest Mining NCM.AX climbed 0.7% and 1.9%, respectively.

Across the Tasman Sea, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 rose 0.3% to 11,785.13, snapping a three-day run of losses.

Retirement village operator Ryman Healthcare RYM.NZ gained 1.4% and dairy firm a2 Milk ATM.NZ advanced 0.7%.

(Reporting by Upasana Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

