Australian shares snap three-day winning streak ahead of cenbank meet

By Rishav Chatterjee

July 28 (Reuters) - Australian shares snapped a three-day winning rally to end sharply lower on Friday, while gaining over the week, as investors exercised caution ahead of a key central bank interest rate decision next week.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO fell 0.7% to 7,403.6 points. The benchmark gained 1.2% for the week.

Australian retail sales suffered their biggest fall this year in June as rising borrowing costs and high prices sapped consumer spending power, data showed on Friday, signalling lower chances of another interest rate hike.

"Following a downside surprise in inflation on Wednesday, the market was eagerly awaiting the release of retail sales data this morning, the final piece of the RBA (Reserve Bank of Australia) jigsaw puzzle before Tuesday's board meeting," said Tony Sycamore, market analyst at IG.

Friday's numbers provide a sure shot sign that higher interest rates are impacting household spending patterns and will likely ensure the RBA keeps its cash rate on hold at next week's board meeting, Sycamore said.

Meanwhile, the heavyweight financials .AXFJ index was the top loser, ending the day 0.4% lower. All the so-called "Big Four" banks traded in the red.

Gold stocks .AXGD also fell 2.6%. Bullion prices were set for their biggest weekly loss in five as prices held near a two-week low on Friday.

Shares of major gold explorers, Newcrest Mining NCM.AX and Northern Star Resources NST.AX fell 1.7% and 1.4% respectively.

Mining stocks .AXMM fell 1.4% after underlying iron ore prices slipped on demand concerns.

Sector behemoths BHP Group BHP.AX, Rio Tinto RIO.AX and Fortescue Metals FMG.AX fell 0.7%, 1.2% and 4.9% respectively.

Energy stocks .AXEJ struggled for direction, with the index .AXEJ ending the day flat as investors weighed slipping oil prices against the state of Victoria banning gas connections for new homes.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 fell 0.1% to end the day at 11,946.7 points.

(Reporting by Rishav Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonia Cheema)

((Rishav.Chatterjee@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.