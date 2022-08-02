Australian shares snap six-day rally on Sino-U.S. tensions, Fed comments

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Australian shares snapped a six-day rally on Wednesday, dragged down by resources and banking stocks, tracking subdued global sentiment due to escalating U.S.-China tensions and U.S. Federal Reserve hinting at more rate hikes.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO fell 0.8% to 6,941 by 0030 GMT. It had ended marginally higher on Tuesday.

A dual impact of U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan, stoking fresh tensions between U.S. and China, and comments from U.S. Federal Reserve on suggesting more interest rate hikes dampened global risk appetite.

Elsewhere, Japan's Nikkei .N225 rose 0.8%, while S&P 500 E-minis futures EScv1 fell 0.1%.

Miners and mining sub-index .AXMM dropped more than 1%, with heavyweights BHP Group BHP.AX, Rio Tinto RIO.AX and Fortescue Metals Group FMG.AX sliding between 0.4% and 1.2%.

Financials .AXFJ, too, shed close to 1%, with all of the so-called "Big Four" banks trading in negative territory.

Energy stocks .AXEJ and gold stocks .AXGD dropped 1% and 1.5%, respectively, with oil majors Santos STO.AX and Woodside Energy Group WDS.AX falling 1% each, while Australia's largest gold miner Newcrest Mining NCM.AX slipped 0.9%.

Technology stocks .AXIJ emerged as the sole gainers on the benchmark, rising 0.6%, with ASX-listed shares of Block Inc SQ2.AX and Xero Ltd XRO.AX climbing 5.4% and 0.3%, respectively.

In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 rose 0.3% to 11,573.12.

The country's unemployment rate rose 3.3% in the second quarter, according to data released by Statistics New Zealand.

(Reporting by Jaskiran Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

