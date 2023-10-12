Australian shares snap six-day rally on Fed rate-hike worries

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Australian shares retreated on Friday after a six-session rally, dragged down by banking and technology stocks, as stronger-than-expected U.S. CPI data stoked fears of more interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO fell 0.5% to 7,053.1 by 0005 GMT. The benchmark has risen 1.4% so far in the week and is set to snap three weeks of losses.

Wall Street closed lower on Thursday after data showed that consumer prices surged more than anticipated in September amid higher costs for rent and gasoline.

In Sydney, all major sectoral indexes except mining were trading in negative territory.

Financials .AXFJ were the major laggards, falling 0.7%. The "Big Four" banks slid, with Commonwealth Bank of Australia CBA.AX, the country's largest lender, down 0.8%.

Tech stocks .AXIJ tracked their overseas peers lower and were last down 0.8%. ASX-listed shares of Block SQ2.AX fell 1.6%, while Megaport MP1.AX slipped 0.3%.

Healthcare stocks .AXHJ lost 0.3%, with biotech firm CSL CSL.AX extending losses on news that rival Novo Nordisk's NOVOb.CO Ozempic drug showed early signs of success.

Among other healthcare majors, Sonic Healthcare SHL.AX and Cochlear COH.AX fell 0.7% and 0.5%, respectively.

Real estate stocks .AXRE fell 1.8%, with LendLease LLC.AX and Dexus DXS.AX shedding 2% and 1.8%, respectively.

Mining stocks .AXMM gained 0.2% after iron ore futures closed higher for the second straight session on Thursday. BHP Group BHP.AX, the world's largest miner, rose 0.2%. IRONORE/

Across the Tasman Sea, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 fell 0.7% to 11,211.6.

Shares of Sky Network Television SKT.NZ jumped nearly 16% to hit an 18-month high after the company said it was in early discussions over a recent non-binding indicative takeover offer.

(Reporting by Manvi Pant in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

