Australian shares snap four-day losing run ahead of US inflation data

By Ayushman Ojha

Sept 11 (Reuters) - Australian shares snapped a four-day losing streak to close higher on Monday, lifted by miners and banking stocks, ahead of crucial U.S. inflation data that could pave the way for the Federal Reserve's interest rate trajectory.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO was up 0.5% at 7,192.3 points. The benchmark lost 1.7% last week.

Globally, investors remain cautious ahead of the U.S. consumer price index (CPI) data for August, due on Wednesday, which will likely provide clues on the Fed's interest rate outlook.

"It is a fairly restrained performance by (local) equities market today, but I think the action will heat up as the week progresses," said Tim Waterer, chief market analyst at KCM Trade, adding that the focus will be on U.S. data as well as Chinese industrial production figures, due on Friday.

Meanwhile, domestic markets are also awaiting August unemployment figures and consumer sentiment data for September, scheduled for later this week.

"From the RBA's (Reserve Bank of Australia) point of view, they would not mind seeing the unemployment rate moving higher because that would then have a knock on effect in terms of bringing down inflation," Waterer said.

Mining shares led gains on the benchmark, closing 0.5% higher, as iron ore futures prices rebounded on Monday on improved China data and resilient demand. IRONORE/

Sector heavyweights BHP Group BHP.AX and Fortescue FMG.AX rose 1.1% and 1.2%, respectively.

Financial stocks .AXFJ jumped 1.3%, with the "big four" banks gaining between 1.2% and 1.8%.

Energy stocks .AXEJ gained 0.6%, supported by tightening supplies after Saudi Arabia and Russia extended supply cuts despite a fall in oil prices. O/R

The technology sub-index .AXIJ, however, fell 0.4%.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 fell 0.4% to end the day at 11,302.41 points.

(Reporting by Ayushman Ojha; Editing by Sonia Cheema)

((Ayushman.Ojha@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.