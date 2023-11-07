Australian shares snap 5-day rally as RBA hikes rates to 12-year high

By Adwitiya Srivastava

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Australian shares snapped a five-session winning streak on Tuesday after the central bank hiked its interest rate to a 12-year high, with banking and energy stocks leading the losses.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO fell 0.3% to 6,977.100 points. The benchmark had ended 0.3% higher on Monday.

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) raised its interest rate by 25 basis points to 4.35%, ending four months of steady policy, but left room open for whether further tightening would be needed to control stubborn inflation.

"Credit to new RBA Governor Michele Bullock, who looked through the unpleasantries and political noise to ensure the RBA remained committed to its objective of ensuring inflation returns to target," said Tony Sycamore, a market analyst at IG Australia.

RBA retained its tightening bias, but it was watered down to suggest that upcoming data would have to be red hot for it to act on its tightening bias, Sycamore added.

Rate-sensitive financial index .AXFJ drove losses on the benchmark, falling 1%, with the 'Big Four' banks losing between 0.4% and 2.4%.

Energy stocks .AXEJ fell 0.8%, tracking a decline in oil prices as mixed economic data from the world's second-largest oil consumer China and winter demand worries offset the impact of Saudi Arabia and Russia extending output cuts. O/R

The sub-index logged its lowest close since July 10.

Both Woodside Energy WDS.AX and Santos STO.AX lost 0.4%.

Gold stocks .AXGD eased 0.05% as a firmer dollar weighed on bullion prices. GOL/

Heavyweight miners .AXMM edged lower, as iron ore prices eased globally.

Bucking the trend, technology stocks .AXIJ rose for a fifth consecutive session, climbing 1.4%, tracking gains of their Wall Street peers. .N

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 also snapped a five-day winning streak to end 0.3% lower at 11,223.860 points.

(Reporting by Adwitiya Srivastava in Bengaluru; Editing by Eileen Soreng)

