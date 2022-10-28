RIO

Australian shares snap 4 days of gains on China demand worries

Tejaswi Marthi Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/DAVID GRAY

By Tejaswi Marthi

Oct 28 (Reuters) - Australian shares snapped a four-day winning streak on Friday, dragged down by heavyweight miners on China demand concerns, while technology stocks tracked their U.S. peers lower ahead of a widely expected Federal Reserve interest rate hike next week.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO closed 0.9% lower at 6,785.70, but rose 1.6% for the week - its best since the week ended Oct. 7.

Miners .AXMM were the biggest laggards with a 4.5% drop, as iron ore futures tumbled on mounting concerns about global steel demand and China's economy, which has been hit by COVID-19 curbs and a property sector downturn. IRONORE/

Mining giants Rio Tinto RIO.AX, BHP Group BHP.AX and Fortescue FMG.AX fell between 4.4% and 8.2%.

"It's like companies with exposure to China are being penalised, with investors realigning their portfolios with the priorities of President Xi Jinping and de-risking against companies that have built their business models on heavy selling to China," said Jessica Amir, a markets strategist at Saxo Markets.

Tech stocks .AXIJ fell 2.2% after the Nasdaq closed lower overnight as investors contended with solid economic data and a mixed bag of corporate earnings. .N

"The carnage is likely to continue. Plus, there is a lot of risk being taken off the table ahead of next week's Fed meeting, where a 75 basis-point rate hike is expected," she said.

Gold stocks .AXGD fell 1.1%, with bullion prices stuck in a very narrow range ahead of the Fed meeting next week. GOL/

Energy stocks .AXEJ slipped 0.5% as oil prices declined after top crude importer China widened its COVID-19 curbs. O/R

Shares of Ampol ALD.AX and Beach Energy BPT.AX were down 1.4% and 0.6%, respectively.

Financials .AXFJ bucked the trend to climb 0.4%, with the big four banks climbing between 0.3% and 0.9%.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 closed 0.3% higher at 11,129.53.

(Reporting by Tejaswi Marthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Tejaswi.marthi@thomsonreuters.com))

