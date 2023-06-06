News & Insights

Australian shares snap 3-day rally after surprise rate hike

June 06, 2023 — 02:38 am EDT

By Echha Jain

June 6 (Reuters) - Australian shares ended a three-day rally on Tuesday, slumping about 1% after the country's central bank surprised markets with a 25 basis point (bp) interest rate hike when most traders had positioned themselves for a pause.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO dropped 1.2% to close at 7,129.60. The benchmark ended 1% higher on Monday.

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) raised interest rates by a quarter-point, taking the cash rate to an 11-year high of 4.1% and hinted at further monetary policy tightening to ensure that inflation returns to target in a reasonable timeframe.

Markets had been leaning towards a pause, although they had priced in a sizeable 40% chance that the RBA would hike by 25 bps. AU/INT0#RBAWATCH

"The RBA pointed to upside risks with inflation in its statement, and with the monthly CPI reading picking up to 6.8%, the central bank is yet to see a clear downtrend in inflation," eToro AUS Capital market analyst Josh Gilbert said.

The first-quarter economic growth figures are due on Wednesday, and are expected to show growth eased to a quarterly gain of 0.3%, according to analysts, from 0.5% earlier.

"Elevated inflation and higher interest rates will have likely dampened household demand, which will likely weigh on growth," said Gilbert.

On the bright side, data showed the country's current account surplus widened in the March quarter, helped by strong exports of resources and travel services.

Financials .AXFJ led declines on the bourse, slipping 1.5%, with all the 'big four' lenders trading in red.

Separately, bourse operator ASX Ltd ASX.AX dipped 10.2% to be the biggest laggard on the benchmark index, after it lifted its capital expenditure outlook for fiscal 2024 and revised its dividend payout ratio policy.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 fell 0.1% to close at 11,864.12.

