Australian shares slump as Middle East tensions rise; employment data misses expectations

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Australian shares slumped on Thursday, with mining and banking stocks leading losses, as investors exercised caution amid growing unrest in the Middle East.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO ended 1.4% lower at 6981.600, snapping a two-day winning streak.

The ongoing Middle East conflict between Israel and Hamas has weighed on risk sentiment, triggering concerns of oil supply and pushing investors towards safer assets like gold.

Australia's September employment data, released earlier on Thursday, showed employment rose less than expected in September but the jobless rate still fell.

"Employers are less willing to provide hours but are not yet materially reducing their workforce. This provides another signal that the Australian labour market is at a turning point – no longer tightening, but it is yet to slacken by a significant degree," Westpac said in a note.

Energy stocks .AXEJ fell 0.7%. as oil prices fall on supply concerns due to the conflict in the Middle East. Sector heavyweight Santos STO.AX fell 0.3%, despite reporting a 7.5% rise in third-quarter revenue.

Mining stocks .AXMM led losses on the local bourse, falling 1.4%, with sector BHP Group BHP.AX and Rio Tinto RIO.AX down 1.7% each.

Heavyweight financials .AXFJ fell 1.5%, and logged their biggest fall in over two months. The 'Big Four' banks were down between 0.9% and 1.9%.

Gold stocks .AXGD rose 1.1%, as escalating Middle East turmoil buoyed demand for the safe-haven asset.

In company news, Qantas Airways QAN.AXdropped plans to buy charter flight operator Alliance Aviation Services AQZ.AX after Australia's competition regulator blocked the deal in April. Shares of the company fell 2.7%, hitting their lowest in two months.

Additionally, investors anxiously awaited U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's speech, due later in the day, on fears that interest rates could remain higher for longer.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 closed 0.8% lower at 11135.5800, hitting its lowest level since Oct. 4.

