Australian shares slip on worries over Fed rate hikes, U.S.-China relations

By Archishma Iyer

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Australian shares closed lower on Wednesday, dragged down by heavyweight financial and resources stocks, after three U.S central bank officials reaffirmed the need to raise interest rates to curb inflation at the risk of slowing growth.

The S&P/ASX 200 .AXJO ended 0.3% lower at 6,975, snapping a six-session winning streak, as investors weighed the potential fallout from U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan, which China furiously condemned. MKTS/GLOB

"The market is caught in a pretty uncertain period now," said Mathan Somasundaram, chief executive officer at Deep Data Analytics.

"Fed officials have watered down the idea of slowing interest rate hikes in the future and falling global sentiment is also partly due to Pelosi's visit to Taiwan."

In Australia, financials .AXFJ weighed the most on the benchmark as they fell 1.4% in their worst session since July 15. The "big four" banks shed between 0.4% and 1.6%.

Energy stocks .AXEJ slipped 0.4% as oil prices eased ahead of a meeting of OPEC+ producers. Sector leaders Woodside Energy WDS.AX and Santos STO.AX dropped 0.3% and 2.1%, respectively. O/R

Technology stocks .AXIJ gained about 2.1%, with accounting software provider Xero XRO.AX and ASX-listed shares of Block Inc SQ2.AX up about 3.6% and 5%, respectively.

"I would suggest the tech sector is taking cues from U.S. & China tech earnings results providing some confidence & relief in the sector," said Azeem Sheriff, a market analyst from CMC Markets.

Rare earths miner Lynas LYC.AX outperformed the benchmark index with a 7% jump after it unveiled plans to invest A$500 million to expand capacity at its Mt Weld mine.

Fund manager Pinnacle Investment Management Group PNI.AX jumped more than 12% in its best day since July 28, 2020 and topped the ASX 200 after posting robust annual results.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 closed 1.5% higher at 11,705.

(Reporting by Archishma Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

