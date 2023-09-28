Australian shares slip on weaker gold; consumer stocks down on sales data

By Manvi Pant

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Australian shares reversed early gains to end lower on Thursday, dragged by losses in gold and banking stocks, while consumer stocks fell after local retail sales data missed estimates.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO settled 0.1% lower at 7,024.8, its second consecutive session of losses.

Consumer stocks .AXSJ fell 0.7%, with Woolworths Group WOW.AX and Coles COL.AX ending the day 0.9% and 0.7% lower, respectively.

Data suggested August retail sales grew marginally, missing estimates as consumers continued to cut back on spending in the face of higher living expenses and borrowing costs.

Analysts at RBC Capital markets said they see weak discretionary spending and further service expenditure softness as the key drivers of a negative quarter of household consumption, with risk of a consumer recession.

The labour market remains strong and tight enough to keep upward pressure on wages and labour costs, the analysts added.

Gold stocks .AXGD were among the top losers on the benchmark, falling 3.1%, as bullion prices remained troubled. GOL/

Sector majors Newcrest Mining NCM.AX and Northern Star Resources NST.AX dropped 5% and 2.1% respectively.

Financials .AXFJ slipped 0.3% after gaining for two straight sessions, with the country's three largest lenders down between 0.3% to 0.6%.

However, energy stocks .AXEJ and mining companies .AXMM helped limit declines, rising 3% and 0.4% respectively buoyed by underlying commodity prices.

Among individual stocks, Brickworks BKW.AXfell nearly 12% to emerge as the top drag on the benchmark index, after posting a 32% drop in FY23 earnings.

Washington H Soul Pattinson and Co SOL.AX, which holds over 40% stake in Brickworks, lost nearly 9% after reallocating about A$1 billion ($637 million) in capital away from equity markets.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 ended 1.2% lower at 11,178.03.

(Reporting by Manvi Pant in Bengaluru; Editing by Varun H K)

((Manvi.Pant@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.