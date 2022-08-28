Australian shares slip on Powell comments, Fortescue drags on subdued earnings

Aug 29 (Reuters) - Australian shares fell on Monday, tracking Wall Street losses last week after U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell reiterated a hawkish tone to battling inflation, while miner Fortescue Metals skidded after posting a lower annual profit.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO fell 1.92% to 6,967.9 by 0117 GMT, with all sectors trading in the negative territory. The benchmark ended 0.8% higher on Friday.

Powell said in his speech at the Jackson Hole central banking conference the Fed will raise rates as high as necessary to limit growth and tackle inflation, in what is said to be his bluntest language yet about what is in store for the world's biggest economy.

Global risk appetite has been bruised after his blunt remarks triggered a market rout amid a mounting risk of more aggressive rate hikes.

Rate-sensitive technology stocks .AXIJ in Australia led the retreat on the benchmark, falling about 4%, with ASX-listed shares of Block Inc SQ2.AX down 7.6% at A$97.8.

Fortescue Metals Group's FMG.AX shares fell 2.6% after the world's fourth-largest iron ore miner took a hit to its full-year profit, which fell 40% to $6.20 billion, and slashed its final dividend from A$2.11 apiece declared last year to A$1.21 per share.

Energy stocks .AXEJ, too, showed weakness on mixed oil prices, falling 2.4%. Sector heavyweights Santos Ltd STO.AX and Woodside Energy Group WDS.AX skidded 2.5% and 2.8%, respectively.

Financials .AXFJ skidded 2%, with all of the so-called "Big Four" banks trading in the negative territory.

Across the Tasman Sea, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 fell 0.57% to 11,542.5%.

Bucking the trend, shares of New Zealand's a2 Milk Co ATM.NZ climbed 9.5% after posting a better-than-expected annual profit and forecasting a positive 2023.

(Reporting by Riya Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Riya.Sharma@thomsonreuters.com;))

