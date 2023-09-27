Australian shares slip despite in-line CPI; Star Entertainment tanks

By Manvi Pant

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Australian shares slipped on Wednesday, as weaker energy and gold stocks dampened investor sentiment despite in-line inflation easing pressure for near-term interest rate hikes, while Star Entertainment tumbled to a record low.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO settled 0.1% lower at 7.030.3. The benchmark fell 0.5% on Tuesday.

Data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics on Wednesday showed its monthly consumer price index (CPI) rose 5.2% in the year to August, in line with forecasts and up from 4.9% in July.

"The August CPI data reflects the recent jump in oil prices" said Josh Gilbert, market analyst at eToro.

"The real test for RBA's further rate hikes will come in late October, before November's board meeting when Q3 CPI is handed out." Gilbert added.

Star Entertainment SGR.AX closed 9.1% lower after resuming trade since a halt on Monday, and were the top drag on the benchmark.

Shares of the casino operator hit a record low earlier in the day after the group announced plans to raise A$750 million ($480.2 million) to undergo a capital restructuring.

Gold stocks .AXGD were among the major losers on the benchmark, falling 2% as the bullion lost shine. GOL/

Sector majors Newcrest Mining NCM.AX and Northern Star Resources NST.AX dropped 2.1% and 2.4% respectively.

Energy firms .AXEJ also emerged as one of the primary drags, ending the day 0.4% lower.

Oil and gas major Woodside WDS.AX fell 1.1%.

Miners .AXMM lost 0.1% amid lingering demand concerns in top steel producer China's crisis-hit property market.

Financials .AXFJ, however, ended the day little changed, rising about 0.1%. All the 'big four' banks traded in the green with ANZ Group ANZ.AX ending the day 0.4% higher.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 ended 0.2% lower at 11,316.81 points.

(Reporting by Manvi Pant in Bengaluru; Editing by Varun H K)

((Rishav.Chatterjee@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.