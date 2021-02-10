Australian shares slip as tech stocks mirror Wall Street peers' losses

AMP slumps after Ares Management withdraws buyout offer

Feb 11 (Reuters) - Australian shares egded down on Thursday, as a slump in technology stocks following overnight losses in their Wall Street peers outweighed gains in Newcrest Mining NCM.AX and Telstra TLS.AX on upbeat half-year reports.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO slipped 0.09% to 6,850.60 by 0103 GMT. The benchmark closed 0.5% higher on Wednesday.

Major indexes on Wall Street slipped from record levels in the last trading session, with U.S. tech giants Tesla TSLA.O, Amazon.com AMZN.O, Microsoft MSFT.O and Apple AAPL.O weighing the most on the S&P 500 .SPX and Nasdaq .IXIC indexes.

The Australian tech sector .AXIJ followed suit, losing as much as 2.1%. The subindex was set for its worst day since Feb. 1.

WiseTech Global WTC.AX and Afterpay Ltd APT.AX shed more than 2% each.

The heavyweight financial sector .AXFJ slipped 0.9% with three of the 'Big Four' banks trading in red.

Wealth manager AMP Ltd AMP.AX fell as much as 10.7% to mark its biggest intraday percentage drop since July 31, after U.S.-based Ares Management ARES.N withdrew its $4.5 billion buyout offer. AMP also posted a 32% fall in annual profit.

Healthcare stocks .AXHJ also fell about 0.7%, with Nanosonics NAN.AX dropping over 7.5% and Healius HLS.AX losing more than 2%.

The gold index .AXGD rose 3.8% to its highest since Jan. 28, after Newcrest Mining NCM.AX, the country's largest listed gold miner, posted a 98% rise in half-yearly underlying profit.

Shares of Newcrest were set for their best session in eight months and were among top gainers on the ASX 200.

Telstra Corp TLS.AX, the largest telecom company in Australia, strengthened 3.5% after the firm held its interim dividend at 8 cents per share and special dividend of 3 cents per share.

The stock boosted the telecoms index .AXTJ over 1% to its highest since August 2017.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 slipped 0.5% to 12,770.63.

Top losers were Meridian Energy MEL.NZ and Vista GroupVGL.NZ, both falling about 2.5%.

