Australian shares slip as strong US data sparks rate-hike fears

Sept 8 (Reuters) - Australian shares inched lower on Friday, extending losses for a fourth session, as strong U.S. economic data stoked fears that the Federal Reserve would deliver another rate hike to control sticky inflation.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO was down 0.1% at 7,161.00, as of 0026 GMT, declining 1.8% so far in the week.

Data released overnight showed that the in the United States fell unexpectedly last week to the lowest level since February, indicating that the country's jobs market was still very tight and the economy was resilient.

Meanwhile, data out of China showed another monthly decline in imports and exports, albeit less steep than expected, weighing heavily on regional commodity stocks.

In Sydney, energy stocks .AXEJ slumped almost 1%, hitting the week's lowest level, after oil prices fell overnight on signs of weaker demand in the coming months. O/R

Woodside Energy WDS.AX fell 1.3%, while Santos STO.AX dropped 0.4%.

Miners .AXMM declined 0.8%, extending falls to a fourth session. The sub-index has fallen 2.9% so far in the week.

Iron ore prices fell on Thursday following gains earlier this week, as weak China trade data weighed on investor sentiment. IRONORE/

Rio Tinto RIO.AX and BHP Group BHP.AX lost 1.1% and 0.8%, respectively, on Friday.

Gold stocks .AXGD rose 0.5% after a three-day slide and were the only gainers on the benchmark. Newcrest Mining NCM.AX advanced 0.6%, while Northern Star Resources NST.AX rose 0.4%. GOL/

In corporate news, Telstra Group TLS.AX said it was bidding for cloud consulting company Versent, confirming a report by the Australian Financial Review. Shares of the country's biggest telecom firm fell 0.1%.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 fell 0.2% to 11,396.81 and was on track for a sixth straight session of losses.

(Reporting by Poonam Behura in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

