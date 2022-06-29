Australian shares slip as slowdown fears return, energy top loser

June 30 (Reuters) - Australian shares skidded on Thursday, on course for their worst month since March 2020, as recent comments from U.S. Federal Reserve officials reaffirmed fears of a sharp economic slowdown amid attempts to contain soaring inflation.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO fell 0.3% to 6,677.8 by 0050 GMT, shedding 7.6% so far in June in what would be its third straight monthly decline.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said at a European Central Bank conference there is a risk the U.S. central bank's interest rate hikes will slow the economy too much, but the bigger risk is persistent inflation.

Energy stocks .AXEJ were the top losers on the Australian benchmark index, shedding as much as 1.7% on lower oil prices. Sector leaders Woodside Energy WDS.AX and Santos STO.AX gave up 2.1% and 0.2%, respectively.

The sub-index, however, was on track for its best half-yearly performance since June 2005, rising more than 30% since the start of this year.

Meanwhile, shares of AGL Energy AGL.AX jumped as much as 1.7% after the country's top power producer said a unit of Canadian investment manager Brookfield Asset Management BAMa.TO acquired about 2.6% of its stake on June 24.

Financials .AXFJ also weighed on the benchmark, declining as much as 1% in what could be their worst session since June 17. The country's so-called "big four" banks were down between 0.6% and 0.9%.

The sub-index has slumped more than 10% since the start of this year.

Exports-centric miners .AXMM slumped as much as 1.3% on Thursday as iron ore prices retreated after a two-day rally. IRONORE/MET/L

Sector leaders BHP Group BHP.AX, Rio Tinto RIO.AX and Fortescue FMG.AX slipped between 1% and 2%.

Across the Tasman Sea, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 was largely unchanged.

