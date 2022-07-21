Australian shares slip as resources sectors drop on demand outlook

July 22 (Reuters) - Australian shares inched lower on Friday, with key resources sectors leading declines on an uncertain demand outlook for commodities, while investors braced for another 75-basis-point interest rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve next week.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO had fallen 0.2% to 6,782.0 by 0031 GMT. However, it has gained about 2.7% so far this week, heading for its best week since mid-March.

The Fed is widely expected to stick to a 75-bp hike to quell stubbornly-high inflation as the likelihood of a recession over the next year rises to 40%, a Reuters poll found.

In Australia, energy stocks .AXEJ slumped 2.3% as Brent crude prices fell on higher U.S. stockpiles, while a bigger-than-expected rate hike by the European Central Bank on Thursday stoked demand worries. O/R

Sector heavyweights Woodside Energy WDS.AX and Santos STO.AX were down 2% and 2.6%, respectively.

Miners .AXMM slipped about 0.7% on weak iron ore prices in China on account on waning demand due to COVID-19 restrictions in Asia's largest economy.IRONORE/

Sector majors Rio Tinto Ltd RIO.AX, Fortescue Metals Group FMG.AX and BHP Group Ltd BHP.AX all fell about 1%.

Financials .AXFJ advanced 0.5%, with the "big four" banks trading lower in the range of 0.5% and 0.8%.

Gold stocks .AXGD jumped about 2% as a weaker U.S. dollar made the safe-haven metal cheaper for buyers holding other currencies. Newcrest Mining NCM.AX and Northern Star Resources NST.AX advanced 1.5% and 2.7%, respectively.

Tech stocks .AXIJ were up 0.3%, following their U.S. peers on the Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC. .N

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 rose 0.1% to 11,285.94 and was on track to add 1.5% for the week.

(Reporting by Archishma Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Archishma.Iyer@thomsonreuters.com;))

