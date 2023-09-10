Australian shares slip as mining stocks decline

Sept 11 (Reuters) - Australian shares slipped for a fifth session on Monday, weighed down by losses in mining stocks on weak commodity prices, while Chevron sought to halt strike action at its facilities in the country with appeal to the workplace tribunal.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO fell 0.2% to 7,139.3 by 0047 GMT. The benchmark ended 0.2% lower on Friday.

Chevron CVX.N said it would ask Australia's industrial relations tribunal to intervene to halt strike action at its Gorgon and Wheatstone liquefied natural gas (LNG) plants.

Mining stocks .AXMM fell 0.7%, extending declines for a fifth session, after copper and iron ore prices closed lower on Friday. MET/LIRONORE/

Mining giants BHP Group BHP.AX and Rio Tinto RIO.AX both lost 0.2%.

Gold stocks .AXGD fell 0.7% even after bullion prices closed higher on Friday GOL/.

Sector majors Newcrest Mining NCM.AX and Northern Star Resources NST.AX lost 0.8% and 1.1%, respectively.

Financial stocks .AXFJ edged higher 0.4%, with the "big four" banks gaining between 0.3% and 0.7%.

Energy stocks .AXEJ rose 0.1%, even as oil prices eased in early Asian trade as China's economic concerns weighed on the outlook for fuel demand. O/R

Woodside Energy WDS.AX climbed 0.5% and Santos STO.AX rose 0.6%.

New Zealand's benchmark stock index .NZ50 fell 0.2% to 11,324.23, declining for a seventh consecutive session.

Higher living costs are set to be the central theme in the Oct. 14 election after inflation surged to three-decade highs and interest rates rose sharply.

(Reporting by Shivangi Lahiri in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((shivangi.lahiri@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.