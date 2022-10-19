Australian shares slip as miners weigh; Woodside climbs

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Australian equities fell on Thursday, dragged by mining and tech stocks, while Woodside Energy WDS.AX surged after the oil and gas explorer lifted its production outlook.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO slid 0.9% to 6,736.2 points by 0010 GMT.

Shares in Australia also tracked overnight weakness on Wall Street. Major indexes closed lower as gloomy data and downbeat corporate outlooks dampened sentiment. .N

Woodside Energy, meanwhile, raised its annual production forecast and posted record quarterly revenue, as it benefited from a jump in energy prices and its merger with BHP Group's BHP.AX petroleum assets.

Its shares jumped as much as 7.27%, in their biggest intraday jump since March 7.

Rival Santos .STO.AX also rose after posting record quarterly revenue.

The strength in oil and gas explorers, along with firmer oil prices, helped energy stocks .AXEJ gain 3.5%.

Mining stocks .AXMM fell due to weaker iron ore and copper prices. Rio Tinto RIO.AX, BHP Group BHP.AX and Fortescue Metals Group FMG.AX lost 1.2%-1.6%.

Syrah Resources SYR.AX climbed 17.6% to top gains on the sub-index, after the company said it will evaluate the supply of natural graphite active anode material to South Korea-based LG Energy Solution 373220.KS.

The tech sub-index AXIJ fell the most since Sept. 23 by about 3.1%, as it tracked a fall in its Wall Street peers. Zip Co ZIP.AX, however, rose 8.6% after it reported transaction volumes of A$2.2 billion ($1.38 billion) for the quarter.

Financials .AXFJ, healthcare .AXHJ, and gold stocks .AXGD slid.

Evolution Mining EVN.AX fell 7.3% after posting a drop in gold production for the September quarter.

Battery maker Novonix Ltd NVX.AX climbed 26% on potential $150 million U.S. government grant.

Investors now await key employment data due later in the day, which could provide hints on the path of monetary policy tightening for the country's central bank.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 fell 0.7% to 10,841.41 points.

($1 = 1.5982 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Anan Ashraf in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

