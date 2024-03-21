Australian shares slip as jobs data tempers rate-cut bets

March 22 (Reuters) - Australian shares dipped on Friday, dragged down by heavyweight financials and miners, while investors refrained from placing big bets as a stronger-than-expected local jobs data fuelled worries around a possible delay in interest rate cuts.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO was down 0.2% at 7,764.9 points by 1200 GMT. Still, the benchmark index was on track for its best week since early February.

Data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics on Thursday showed that net employments sharply rebounded last month, compared with January levels - the biggest monthly gain in 10 months, barring distortions caused by pandemic.

Jobless rate in Australia dipped below analysts' forecasts while markets cut interest rate cut bets by the central bank to 37 basis points for the year from 44 bps. 0#RBAWATCH

Financials .AXFJ were the biggest drag on the bourse, shedding 0.5% in its worst session in a week, if losses hold.

Three of the "Big Four" banks were trading in the red, while shares of ANZ Group ANZ.AX were flat.

Miners .AXMM dipped 0.1%, though set for a 3.4% weekly jump, its best since late January. Whereas, BHP Group BHP.AX and Rio Tinto RIO.AX rose 0.3% and 0.5%, respectively.

Energy stocks .AXEJ fell 1.1%, tracking a slump in oil prices from weaker U.S. gasoline demand print and reports of a UN draft resolution for ceasefire in Gaza. O/R

The energy sub-index was set for its best week in seven.

Sector majors Woodside Energy WDS.AX dropped 1% and Santos STO.AX lost 0.7%.

Gold stocks .AXGD fell 1.4% as the yellow metal retreated from its record-high levels. /GOL

Northern Star Resources NST.AX lost 0.6% and Evolution Mining EVN.AX shed 1.2%.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 rose 0.6% to a nearly eight-month high at 11,990.47 points.

The benchmark is on track for its best week in 4-1/2 months, with a weekly gain of nearly 2%.

(Reporting by Sneha Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

