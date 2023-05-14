Australian shares slip as financials, tech stocks weigh

May 15 (Reuters) - Australian shares slipped on Monday as banking and tech stocks declined, while sentiment was also dented by a report from last week that showed U.S. consumer sentiment slumped to a six-month low in May.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO fell 0.2% to 7,239.2 points by 0101 GMT.

U.S. consumer sentiment dropped last month on worries that political haggling over raising the borrowing cap could trigger a recession, a University of Michigan survey showed on Friday.

On Monday, Australian financial stocks .AXFJ led the declines, dropping 1.1%. All four "Big Four" banks slid.

Tech stocks .AXIJ retreated 0.5%, tracking their Wall Street peers lower.

Newcrest Mining Ltd NCM.AX rose 1.7% after the gold miner said it would back Newmont Corp's NEM.N A$26.2 billion ($17.8 billion) takeover offer in one of the world's largest buyouts so far this year.

Meanwhile, St Barbara SBM.AX said it would not engage further with Silver Lake Resources SLR.AX on its revised A$707 million ($479.56 million) offer for the gold miner's Western Australian Leonora assets, sending shares about 4% higher.

InvoCare IVC.AX climbed 11% after the funeral services provider received a higher A$1.86 billion ($1.26 billion) offer from TPG Global, weeks after the private equity firm withdrew its A$1.81 billion buyout bid.

The mining index .AXMM advanced 0.6%, with sector heavyweights BHP Group BHP.AX and Rio Tinto RIO.AX rising 1.2% and 0.7%, respectively.

Gold stocks .AXGD added 1.7% even amid subdued bullion prices. Sector-major Northern Star Resources NST.AX gained 1.8%.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 dropped 0.4% to 11,887.66 points.

(Reporting by John Biju in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh Venkateshwaran)

((john.biju@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.