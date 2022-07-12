WDS

Australian shares slip as commodity stocks drag on China COVID woes

Roushni Nair Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/David Gray

Australian shares slipped on Wednesday, dragged down by mining and energy stocks, hit by subdued commodity and metal prices following fresh COVID-19 curbs in China to control rising cases.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO fell as much as 0.3% to 6584.1 by 0041 GMT. The benchmark lost 1% on Tuesday.

Leading declines, energy stocks .AXEJ receded 2%, their biggest drop in a week, as oil prices fell on weak demand in top crude importer China and a strong dollar. O/R

Index heavyweights Woodside Energy WDS.AX and Santos STO.AX shed 3.1% and 2.7%, respectively.

Domestic miners .AXMM erased as much as 1.6% to hit their lowest level since November, as iron ore prices fell on persistent demand woes in top metal consumer China. IRONORE/

Sector majors Rio Tinto RIO.AX, BHP Group BHP.AX and Fortescue Metals FMG.AX skidded between 1% and 2%.

Bucking the trend, financials .AXFJ added as much as 0.2%, with National Australia Bank NAB.AX and Macquarie MQG.AX advancing 0.3% and 0.6%, respectively.

However, Australia and New Zealand Banking Group ANZ.AX lost 0.4%, after the company confirmed that it was in discussions with U.S. private-equity firm KKR & Co KKR.N for a potential acquisition of Australian software firm MYOB Group.

Technology sub-index .AXIJ was a bright spot, jumping 1.3%. Shares of network services provider Megaport MP1.AX and accounting software producer Xero XRO.AX gained as much as 3.1% and 2.1%, respectively.

Gold stocks .AXGD tracked weak bullion prices pressured by strength in the dollar, losing as much as 0.6%. GOL/

Sector leaders Northern Star Resources NST.AX and Newcrest Mining NCM.AX slipped 0.4% and 0.7%, respectively.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 jumped 0.4% to 11152.1, with investors awaiting the central bank's rate decision due later in the day.

Maybank analysts expect another four 50-basis-point hikes from the Reserve Bank of New Zealand this year.

(Reporting by Roushni Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Roushni.Nair@thomsonreuters.com))

