Australian shares slip as banks reverse gains; Fed in focus

March 20 (Reuters) - Australian shares closed slightly lower on Wednesday after drifting in positive territory for much of the session, as heavyweight banks reversed gains in late trade to lead the retreat ahead of a key U.S. Federal Reserve policy decision.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO ended 0.1% lower at 7,695.80. The benchmark added 0.4% on Tuesday.

Rate-sensitive financials .AXFJ were among the top drags, declining 0.2% after advancing as much as 0.9% earlier in the day.

The sub-index declined 0.5% on Tuesday after the Australian central bank kept interest rates unchanged and softened its tightening bias, expressing increased confidence that inflation was returning to its target as the economy slows.

Lender ANZ Group ANZ.AX and investment manager Macquarie Group MQG.AX were the top losers among financials, declining 0.4% and 0.3%, respectively.

Market focus was on the Federal Open Market Committee's (FOMC) policy statement and Fed Chair Jerome Powell's press conference due later in the day.

"While the FOMC have made clear they are not ready to cut interest rates... revised forecasts for rates and the economy will give clear guidance on the most likely timing of easing and the balance of risks," analysts at Westpac wrote.

In Sydney, gold miners .AXGD declined as much as 2.4%, with heavyweights such as Newmont Corp's NEM.AX local shares and Northern Star Resources NST.AX losing 2.7% and 3.2%, respectively. Gold prices were range-bound ahead of the Fed policy decision.

The broader mining index .AXMM drifted lower, with South32 S32.AX ending 4.2% lower after it withdrew its fiscal 2024 forecast for Australian manganese output.

Elsewhere, food packaging company Amcor Plc's AMC.AX local shares ended 3.3% lower after Chief Executive Ronald Delia announced retirement.

In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 rose 0.1% to 11,832.71.

