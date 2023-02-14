WDS

Australian shares slip after U.S. inflation data raises rate hike bets

February 14, 2023 — 07:33 pm EST

Written by Jaskiran Singh for Reuters ->

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Australian shares slipped on Wednesday as higher U.S. inflation increased bets that the U.S. Federal Reserve would continue with its rate-hiking cycle.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO fell 0.3% to 7,405.3 by 2345 GMT, after rising about 0.2% on Tuesday. Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's Nikkei .N225 rose 0.6% and S&P 500 E-minis futures EScv1 were down 0.1%.

U.S consumer prices increased 6.4% in the 12 months through January, marking its smallest annual rise since late-2021, but faster than the 6.2% that economists had projected. The reading hinted that the Fed could still be on its moderate rate-hike path despite the continued gradual slowdown in inflation trends.

Australian banking stocks .AXFJ lost the most on the benchmark, plunging up to 3.1%. All "Big Four" lenders declined.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia CBA.AX slumped up to 5.7% after flagging tailwinds from inflationary pressures, rising rates, supply chain disruptions. It saw loan impairment expenses increasing by A$586 million in the half year.

Energy stocks .AXEJ tracked lower oil prices and fell 0.5%, with sector majors Woodside Energy Group WDS.AX and Santos Ltd STO.AX sliding 2.1% and 0.3%, respectively.

The mining sub-index .AXMM swayed between positive and negative territories, while BHP Group BHP.AX and Rio Tinto RIO.AX gained 0.2% and 0.7%, respectively.

Fortescue Metals Group FMG.AX, the world's fourth-largest iron ore miner, dropped up to 3% on weaker-than-expected fall in its half-year profit, as declining iron ore prices eroded earnings from record half yearly iron ore shipments.

Gold stocks .AXGD shed 0.9% after bullion prices gave up gains overnight. Newcrest Mining NCM.AX fell 1.3%.

In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 rose 0.1% to 12089.67.

