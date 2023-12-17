Australian shares slip after six-session rally; Link Administration soars

News & Insights

December 17, 2023 — 07:26 pm EST

Dec 18 (Reuters) - Australian shares slipped on Monday after the New York Federal Reserve president pushed back against rate-cut hopes, while Link Administration soared as Japan's Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group said it would buy the Australian pension administration firm for A$1.2 billion ($802.7 million).

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO fell 0.1% to 7,437.50 by 0015 GMT after a six-session winning streak. The benchmark rose 0.7% on Friday.

New York Fed President John Williams said on Friday the central bank remained focused on bringing inflation down to its 2% target and it's "premature' to talk about rate cuts at this point".

In Sydney, financials .AXFJ led the retreat, shedding 0.3% after a six-session rally. The "big four" banks slipped between 0.2% and 0.6%.

The heavyweight metals and mining index .AXMM fell 0.1% after three straight sessions of gains. The decline came after Dalian iron ore futures dropped on Friday on softening demand and expectation of a lack of forceful stimulus in 2024 from top consumer China. IRONORE/

Sector majors BHP Group BHP.AX and Rio Tinto RIO.AX were down 0.2% each.

Gold stocks .AXGD fell 0.8% after two consecutive sessions of gains, with Northern Star Resources NST.AX and Evolution Mining EVN.AX down 1.0% and 0.3%, respectively.

Bucking the trend, energy stocks .AXEJ gained 0.1%, with shares of sector major Woodside Energy WDS.AX rising 0.3%.

Among individual stocks, Link Administration LNK.AX soared as much as 28.8% and was set for its best day ever. Link's acquisition represents Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group's 8306.T seventh buy in the fund administration industry in the decade.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 fell 0.2% to 11,532.62.

Consumer confidence in New Zealand jumped in the fourth quarter to its highest level in nearly two years, although it was still well below average, a survey showed.

