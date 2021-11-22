Australian shares slide as rising Europe COVID-19 cases caution investors

Nov 22 (Reuters) - Australian shares fell on Monday to their lowest in over a week, as energy stocks dropped after a resurgence of COVID-19 cases across Europe stoked demand fears and hit risk appetite.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO fell 0.5% to 7,357.4 by 0040 GMT.

The energy index .AXEJ fell 2.1%, tracking a sharp fall in oil prices as rising novel coronavirus cases in Europe threatened to slow the economic recovery. O/R

Sector heavyweights Woodside Petroleum WPL.AX, Oil Search OSH.AX and Santos Ltd STO.AX were down between 2.1% and 3.3%.

Travel stocks slid on worries of more lockdowns in Europe and spiking cases in the United States.

Flight Centre Travel Group FLT.AX, Webjet Ltd WEB.AX, Corporate Travel Management Ltd CTD.AX and carrier Qantas Airways QAN.AX dropped 1.8%-3%.

Financial stocks .AXFJ followed suit, falling over 1.1%, with all the so-called "Big Four" banks down between 0.7% and 1.1%.

Gold stocks .AXGD shed 1.8% after bullion prices fell to a one-week low on Friday. GOL/

Gold miner Silver Lake Resources SLR.AX dropped as much as 4.8%, tracking its worst day since September, after acquiring credit facilities provided by BNP Paribas to Harte Gold Corp HRT.TO.

Meanwhile, Nickel Mines jumped to its highest in nearly seven months as it signed a multi-year memorandum of understanding with Shanghai Decent Investment.

AMP Ltd AMP.AX shares jumped as much as 3.5%. The company said AMP Capital will remain as the manager of its Wholesale Office Fund.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 was down 0.9% at 12,630.7, with Meridian Energy MEL.NZ hitting over 16-month low on selling its Australian unit for $528 million.

In other markets, the S&P 500 E-minis futures EScv1 were up 0.07%.

