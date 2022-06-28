Australian shares skid on weak U.S. consumer data; gold stocks drop

June 29 (Reuters) - Australian shares fell on Wednesday, with selling seen across most sub-sectors, as a drop in June U.S. consumer confidence dampened investor sentiment amid a slew of interest-rate hikes globally and recession worries.

Data released on Tuesday morning showed the U.S. consumer confidence index dropping to the lowest since February 2021, with near-term expectations reaching their most pessimistic level in nearly a decade.

That dragged the S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO down 1.2% to 6,681.1 by 0053 GMT, and putting it on track to snap a four-day winning streak. The benchmark had added 0.9% in the previous session.

Leading losses, gold stocks .AXGD tumbled as much as 4.3% — their lowest since March 2020 — due to weak bullion prices. GOL/

Newcrest Mining NCM.AX skidded 3.1%, and Northern Star Resources NST.AX fell 4.6%.

Technology stocks .AXIJ gave up 2.5%, mirroring losses among Wall Street peers, with all three U.S. indexes on course to notch two straight quarterly declines for the first time since 2015. .N

ASX-listed shares of Block Inc SQ2.AX dropped 6.5%, while accounting software producer Xero XRO.AX erased 5%.

Tech firm Tyro Payments TYR.AX lost as much as 20.5%, hitting a record low after the company said its Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Robert Cooke is stepping down.

Separately, casino operator Star Entertainment SGR.AX said it appointed Cooke as its CEO. Its shares jumped more than 1.5%.

Lithium miner Liontown Resources LTR.AX climbed 17.4% to top gains on ASX 200 after saying it signed a lithium supply deal with Ford Motor Co F.N.

Bucking the sombre mood, however, energy stocks .AXEJ climbed 0.7% on upbeat oil prices. O/R Woodside Energy WDS.AX and Santos STO.AX added 1.7% and 0.7%, respectively.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 slid 1% to 10910.22, snapping a three-day winning streak.

