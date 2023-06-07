Australian shares skid on weak economic growth data, hawkish RBA

By Echha Jain

June 7 (Reuters) - Australian shares closed slightly lower on Wednesday after data showed the country's economy grew at a slower-than-expected pace in the first quarter and the central bank chief warned of more interest rate hikes.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO ended 0.2% lower at 7,118.0, after shedding 1.2% on Tuesday.

Australia's resources-reliant economy grew at the weakest pace in 1-1/2 years last quarter, as high prices and rising interest rates sapped consumer spending, while emerging signs pointed to further softness ahead amid elevated borrowing costs and a slowdown in global growth.

"It is clear that the prolonged battle against inflation has already cast a chilling shadow over economic growth, with the deterioration accelerating at a concerning pace," said Hebe Chen, a market analyst at IG Markets.

Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Governor Philip Lowe stepped up a warning of more rate hikes ahead to temper rising price pressures, even as risks of a steep economic downturn heighten.

After a surprise rate increase by the RBA on Tuesday, Commonwealth Bank of Australia, the country's largest mortgage lender, expects one more quarter-point hike, most likely in August, and the cash rate to peak at 4.35% compared with 3.85% previously forecast.

Meanwhile, weak trade data from China, Australia's top trading partner, signalled risks to the ASX from a slowing Chinese economy, said Tim Waterer, chief market analyst at KCM Trade.

Back in Australia, banks .AXFJ dipped 0.7% to post their lowest close since Oct. 3, 2022, with all of the 'big four' banks settling in negative territory.

Among individual stocks, Estia Health EHE.AX ended 13.3% higher after it said it intended to back Bain Capital's sweetened takeover offer that valued the aged-care provider at A$826.8 million ($552.05 million).

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 fell 0.9% to end the session at 11,759.15.

($1 = 1.4977 Australian dollars)

