Australian shares skid as BHP results and cenbank minutes weigh

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Australian shares closed slightly lower on Tuesday as central bank minutes signalled more interest rate hikes, while mining giant BHP Group slipped after posting a sharper-than-expected drop in profit.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO slipped 0.2% to 7,337.5 after closing 0.1% higher on Monday, with weakness in broader Asian markets also weighing.

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) abandoned all thought of pausing at its February meeting and signalled more rate hikes would be needed in the months ahead, minutes of the last policy meeting showed.

"I expect to see more rate hikes ahead, especially with inflation soaring to decade highs in the fourth quarter," said Josh Gilbert, a market analyst at eToro Aus Capital Ltd.

"The RBA has said rates have further to go, and that could see at least two more hikes."

BHP BHP.AX fell 0.3%, hitting its lowest in more than six weeks, after its first-half profit missed expectations.

The miner, however, said it expected a demand rebound in top metals consumer China, boosting iron ore prices. IRONORE/

That helped miners .AXMM close the session 0.7% higher. Rio Tinto RIO.AX and Fortescue Metals Group FMG.AX ended the day 0.8% and 3.2% higher, respectively.

Financials .AXFJ fell 0.5%, with all the "big four" banks closing in negative territory. Real estate .AXRE, gold .AXGD and technology stocks .AXIJ slipped between 0.1% and 1.1%.

Among individual stocks, Coles Group COL.AX skidded 0.9% after the grocer warned rising wages and energy bills would continue to push up costs.

Ingenia Communities INA.AXmarked its worst day since September 2009 with a drop of 13.4% after the property developer slashed annual estimates.

Building services provider Johns Lyng JLG.AXtopped the benchmark index with a gain of 13.2% after a sharp rise in half-year profit.

Zinc miner New Century Resources NCZ.AX jumped 42.2% after South Africa's Sibanye-Stillwater SSWJ.Jlaunched an unsolicited takeover offer.

Across the Tasman Sea, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 dropped 0.8% to 11,801.49.

