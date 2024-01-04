Australian shares set to trade flat at open, NZ down

Jan 5 (Reuters) - Australian shares to open flat on Friday, as probable gains in miners are expected to offset a likely decline in energy stocks, while investors exercised caution ahead of a key domestic inflation print next week for cues on policymakers' next moves.

The local share price index futures fell 0.3%, a 3.1-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 0.4% on Thursday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index inched 0.3% lower in early trade.

[NEWS1])) Keywords: AUSTRALIA STOCKS/MORNING

