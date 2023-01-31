Australian shares set to track Wall Street higher, NZ up

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Australian shares were set to rebound on Wednesday, tracking overnight gains on Wall Street, as investors assessed economic data and earnings reports ahead of a string of central bank policy announcements.

The local share price index futures rose 0.6%, a 7.7-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell about 0.1% on Tuesday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.4% to 12,018.77 points in early trade. (Reporting by Rishav Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva) ((Rishav.Chatterjee@thomsonreuters.com;)) ((For more information on DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary [RESF/US] Wall Street Week Ahead [.N/O] Global Economy Week Ahead [DATA/] ................................................................ For latest top breaking news across all markets

[NEWS1])) Keywords: AUSTRALIA STOCKS/MORNING

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.