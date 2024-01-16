Australian shares set to slip at open, NZ down

Jan 17 (Reuters) - Australian shares were set to fall slightly at open on Wednesday, likely dragged by commodity stocks reflecting lower underlying prices, as remarks from a U.S. Federal Reserve governor cooled interest rate-cut expectations.

The local share price index futures fell 0.1%, a 29.8-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 1.1% on Tuesday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was down 0.1% at 11,760.00 points in early trade.

