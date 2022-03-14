Australian shares set to slide at open, NZ dips

March 15 (Reuters) - Australian shares were expected to open lower on Tuesday as a pullback in commodity prices will drag local mining and energy stocks, while a weak finish on Wall Street overnight further dented sentiment.

The local share price index futures dropped 0.9%, a 62.4-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark ended 1.2% higher on Monday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.072% to 11,796.64 by 2120 GMT.

(Reporting by Navya Mittal in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese) ((Navya.mittal@thomsonreuters.com)) ((For more information on DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary [RESF/US] Wall Street Week Ahead [.N/O] Global Economy Week Ahead [DATA/] ................................................................ For latest top breaking news across all markets

[NEWS1])) Keywords: AUSTRALIA STOCKS/MORNING

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.