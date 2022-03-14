Australian shares set to slide at open, NZ dips

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DAVID GRAY

Australian shares were expected to open lower on Tuesday as a pullback in commodity prices will drag local mining and energy stocks, while a weak finish on Wall Street overnight further dented sentiment.

March 15 (Reuters) - Australian shares were expected to open lower on Tuesday as a pullback in commodity prices will drag local mining and energy stocks, while a weak finish on Wall Street overnight further dented sentiment.

The local share price index futures dropped 0.9%, a 62.4-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark ended 1.2% higher on Monday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.072% to 11,796.64 by 2120 GMT.

(Reporting by Navya Mittal in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese) ((Navya.mittal@thomsonreuters.com)) ((For more information on DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary [RESF/US] Wall Street Week Ahead [.N/O] Global Economy Week Ahead [DATA/] ................................................................ For latest top breaking news across all markets

[NEWS1])) Keywords: AUSTRALIA STOCKS/MORNING

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters