Australian shares set to rise on energy, mining sectors

June 28 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open higher on Monday, likely helped by gains in energy and mining stocks on the back of firmer prices of underlying commodities.

The local share price index futures rose 0.1%, a 96-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark had risen 0.5% on Friday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.2% to 2,598.41 in early trade.

