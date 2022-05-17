Australian shares set to rise, NZ edges upwards

May 18 (Reuters) - Australian shares were set to gain on Wednesday with help from mining stocks buoyed by higher commodity prices and technology firms taking a strong lead from Wall Street while investors largely remain cautious over recession fears.

The local share price index futures rose 1%, a 68.5-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.3% on Tuesday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was up 0.2% at 11156.26 points by 2222 GMT.

