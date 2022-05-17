Australian shares set to rise, NZ edges upwards

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DAVID GRAY

Australian shares were set to gain on Wednesday with help from mining stocks buoyed by higher commodity prices and technology firms taking a strong lead from Wall Street while investors largely remain cautious over recession fears.

May 18 (Reuters) - Australian shares were set to gain on Wednesday with help from mining stocks buoyed by higher commodity prices and technology firms taking a strong lead from Wall Street while investors largely remain cautious over recession fears.

The local share price index futures rose 1%, a 68.5-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.3% on Tuesday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was up 0.2% at 11156.26 points by 2222 GMT.

(Reporting by Jaskiran Singh Editing by Chris Reese) ((jaskiran.singh@thomsonreuters.com)) ((For more information on DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary [RESF/US] Wall Street Week Ahead [.N/O] Global Economy Week Ahead [DATA/] ................................................................ For latest top breaking news across all markets

[NEWS1])) Keywords: AUSTRALIA STOCKS/MORNING

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More