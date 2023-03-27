Australian shares set to rise at open, NZ up

March 28 (Reuters) - Australian shares were set to open higher on Tuesday from a boost in financials as a deal for Silicon Valley Bank's assets is expected to improve investor sentiment while a rise in commodity prices is set to help mining and energy stocks.

The local share price index futures rose 0.4%, a 59 point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.1% on Monday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose marginally to 11,616.7 points in early trade.

